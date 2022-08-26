Play Brightcove video

'Energy discount talks'

The Finance and Economy Ministers are due to meet the Chancellor later this morning.

Nadim Zahawi is expected to listen to concerns over the rollout of the UK Government's £400 energy payment.

Households here are hoping to receive the discount before Christmas, as home heating costs soar.

'Postal strike'

Concerns over inflation have led postal workers to strike action.

Three days are scheuled, including today, as Royal Mail employees demand a pay rise. Delays on deliveries are expected during and after the strike.

'Exercise report'

Less than a fifth of children and teenagers with a disability here get their recommended daily exercise.

That's according to new research published today.

The report also found that young people with disabilities need more family support to be physically active.

'Linfield disappointment'

It was a disappointing night at Windsor park, as Linfield missed out on the chance to become the first Irish league side to make the group stages of the Europa Conference League.

They were beaten by Lativan side RFS on penalties.

Blues manager David Healy said he was proud of their performance.