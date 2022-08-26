Play Brightcove video

The finance minister says the chancellor has confirmed the Government will deliver the £400 energy bill discount in Northern Ireland.

Conor Murphy was speaking after a meeting of the joint task force which was set up to look at extending the scheme here.

It is due to be rolled out in Great Britain from October.

The minister said Nadhim Zahawi had provided "long overdue" confirmation that the scheme would be delivered in Northern Ireland during Friday's meeting.

However he added: "Unfortunately today’s meeting has provided no guarantee on when citizens here will receive the equivalent support."

The economy minister Gordon Lyons, who was also at the meeting, tweeted: "I believe this will be delivered in November."

When asked about this tweet, Conor Murphy replied: "I didn't hear that date mentioned in the meeting, I have to say the only date I heard mentioned was early in the new year, with the sincere hope to try and bring forward that as early as possibly but absolutely no guarantee."