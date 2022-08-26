Less than a fifth of children and teenagers with disabilities in Northern Ireland and the Republic are getting their recommended daily exercise, a report has found.

The 2022 report, Ireland North and South Report Card on Physical Activity for Children and Adolescents, graded the overall physical activity levels children were getting as a minus C grade and assigned an F grade for activity levels among children with disabilities.

This means that 40 to 46% of children and adolescents are getting their recommended physical activity, an improvement on 2016 when 27 to 33% of young people achieved the minimum levels of activity.

The report, which graded physical activity among children and adolescents with disabilities for the first time this year, found that less than 20% of children and adolescents with disabilities are achieving the minimum activity levels.

It is recommended that children aged six to 17 get a daily minimum of 60 minutes, or an average daily minimum of 60 minutes across the week, of moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity.

Despite a slight improvement in the overall physical activity levels across the island of Ireland since 2016, the report identified a number of inequalities in achieving this recommended minimum.

More males met the guidelines than females; younger children were more likely to meet the guidelines than adolescents; and those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds met the guidelines less often.

It also found that future reports will need to consider the impact of Covid-19 restrictions and the pandemic overall on physical activity, when more robust data is available.

The report card for the island of Ireland was produced as part of the organisation Active Healthy Kids Global Alliance, which was established in 2014 to promote exercise and physical activity among children and adolescents.

Ireland's report card is funded by the Public Health Agency, Department of Health and Healthy Ireland, Sport Northern Ireland, Sport Ireland, and the Institute of Public Health.