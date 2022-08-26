Play Brightcove video

Linfield manager David Healy has spoken of his disappointment after missing out on European glory, but said he's "incredibly proud" of the performance his players gave.

The Blues were seconds away from beating RFS at Windsor Park on Thursday night, a result that would have seen them make history by becoming the first Irish League side to progress to the group stage of a European competition.

Kyle McClean gave them the lead in extra time, but their Latvian opponents snatched victory from the jaws of defeat by getting a very late equaliser, then sealing the win on penalties.

"It's gutting to the pit of your stomach," Healy told UTV. "It's a sore one to take.

"But I've got to be incredibly proud of the players, the effort, performance and sometimes in football you can have an incredible performance and a brilliant game and you don't ultimately get the result desired by everybody."

Fans at Windsor Park were sent into raptures when McClean's goal left Linfield just 15 minutes from a lucrative win.

However, seconds before the final whistle, Jimmy Callacher attempted to clear a cross from inside the box only to see the ball loop over keeper Chris Johns, hit the cross bar and go over the line.

It was all the more agonising as Linfield had gone close to securing a second just moments earlier with a three-on-one at the other end only for Cameron Palmer to see his effort saved.

The aggregate 3-3 score line took it to penalties and with Linfield seeing their first saved and the second go wide.

RFS made no mistake from the spot and took the win 4-2 on penalties.

David Healy said the team will respond "in a positive manner, like we always do" as they prepare to return to action against Carrick Rangers in the Irish League on Sunday.

"It might take a day or two but we'll be back in a positive manner," he said.

"There's no point me standing here telling lies the dressing room's in good spirits, it's not, because it was an opporuntity, we felt, over the two legs.

"We could have put ourselves in the group stages."