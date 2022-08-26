Northern Ireland's finance and economy ministers are due to meet with the chancellor on Friday.

Conor Murphy and Gordon Lyons will speak to Nadhim Zahawi about concerns around the rollout of the government's £400 energy payment.

Millions of households across Great Britain are to receive the discount from October, as the costs of fuel continues to soar.

Discussions have already taken place over how to extend the scheme to Northern Ireland, and the communities minister says a "workaround" is being sought.

Dierdre Hargey said the one-off payment will help, but " is not going to be enough" with many families facing a bleak winter.