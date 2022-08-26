Play Brightcove video

Families with children who have complex health needs are facing heartbreaking choices as living costs rise.

One mother has told UTV that her family sometimes thinks twice before taking her daughter to hospital, because of the financial strain.

Josephine Armstrong's daughter Paige has mitochondrial disease, which means her body doesn't get enough energy. Her condition means constant trips to hospital for the six-year-old, as well as tough decisions for her parents.

"There's a fight in my head against whether I stay or take her. If daddy goes, he has to come out of work and doesn't get paid."

Paige's family has received an emergency payment of £500 from the charity Sense, which is intervening to help those with complex needs.

Josephine says the money will go towards heating their home in the winter, which is a major worry for the family.

"It's a relief but it's short-term. What is the government doing? Come and live a day in the life a child with complex needs. Walk in our shoes."

"I don't know what we're going to do. It's scary. I know I might not be able to afford oil."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.