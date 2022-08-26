Police say they are taking the issue of anti-social driving in Newcastle "very seriously", after issuing a warning to motorists using the Co Down town "like a racetrack".

It follows a number of reports in recent weeks of the Donard Park area being treated as "a playground for anti-social driving".

Last Saturday night the Mourne Neighbourhood Team issued eight fixed penalty notices for speeding in the area.

Police say they'll continue to carry out patrols to "deter further activity of this nature".

A spokesperson said: "We want to assure local residents and business owners that we take such incidents very seriously.

"Those involved in this type of activity need to think seriously about the consequences of their actions."

The Donard Park area is residential, and includes sheltered accommodation for "elderly and vulnerable" people.

Police continued: "We are aware of the negative impact that this type of activity can have on the local community and would appeal to anyone affected to report anti-social activity immediately to ensure a prompt response.

"Patrols will continue in the area to deter further activity of this nature as the safety of road users and local residents is paramount."