A number of roads are set to be closed and traffic disruption experienced across the province on Saturday, 27 August.

This is due to a number of parades taking place.

Police say traffic disruption can be expected but officers will be deployed to manage the flow of vehicles.

Sion Mills:

The Royal Black Preceptory is due to hold its annual demonstration. There will be traffic delays between 9am and 6pm. Main parade will take place at noon.

Londonderry, Strabane, Newtownstewart and Castlederg:

Feeder parades will take place in the morning and evening. Between nine 30 am and five pm, traffic on the A5, Omagh-bound and Strabane-bound, will be diverted at either the Peacock Road/A5 junction or Bellspark Road/A5 junction. Lorries and buses will be diverted from the A5, through Victoria Bridge and into Strabane via Liskey Road.

Bangor:

The parade will be leaving Ward Park Playing Fields at 12 noon and again at four pm. A number of roads in and around the City Centre will be closed for a time, with local diversions in place between ten am and seven pm.

Ballyclare:

The Mill Road in Ballyclare will be closed from approximately nine 30 am, and the rest of the town will be closed to traffic between twelve noon and six pm. Please be advised that Parade buses should use the Hillhead Road entrance to enter the town and offload on the Mill Road. There will also be morning and evening feeder parades across Antrim and Newtownabbey district areas. This includes Ballyclare, Doagh, Mallusk, Monkstown, Antrim, Randalstown, Crumlin and Templepatrick. These parades should cause minimal disruption.

Lisburn:

Road users are being advised to expect delays in Lisburn, on Saturday, August 27 due to planned parades. There will be morning and evening feeder parades across the day, with localised road closures in place. Please seek an alternative route for your journey if possible.

Derry:

Foyle Pride takes place on Saturday, August 27. The parade leaves Waterside Train Station at two pm and moves towards Duke Street, along Craigavon Bridge and onto Carlisle Road, through Ferryquay Gate and along Ferryquay Street, into The Diamond and down Shipquay Street into Guildhall Square. There will be some disruption to traffic during the course of the parade, between two and three pm.

