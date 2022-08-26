A man who fired a sawn off shotgun at his love rival in an attempt to "scare him off" has been jailed for 12 years at Derry Crown Court.

54-year-old Robert Gillespie of Tamneymore Park in Derry had been charged with the attempted murder of the other man but found not guilty by a jury.

However, he was convicted of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life on July 24 2018.

He had pleaded guilty to other offences including arson of the other man’s car, making threats to kill and dangerous driving on June and July 2018.

The court heard that Gillespie had been involved in an affair with a woman and Judge Philip Babington said "this relationship is at the cause of all his offending".

The affair had ended in early 2018 and the woman had "moved on" and started another relationship.

Gillespie said he initially tried "the romantic route" to get the woman back then decided to try and paint the other man in a bad light.

On June 24 2018 Gillespie set fire to the man’s car which was parked outside the woman’s house and daubed graffiti on the wall accusing him of being a drug dealer.

He also posted a bullet through the letter box with a threatening letter stating "next one is for your head".

Judge Babington said given the history of Derry suggestions of drug dealing "would be taken very seriously by certain paramilitary groups".

The court heard that on July 24 2018 as the other man was returning from work Gillespie collided with his car and fired a shotgun striking the car.

He then was "tailgating him at speed" as the man tried to make his escape and another shot was discharged.

Gillespie went to the police station and said in evidence he believed he had succeeded in putting doubt into the woman’s mind and scaring the man off.

Judge Babington said there was no doubt the woman, her family and the man had been "adversely affected" by the incidents.

Gillespie claimed he had been "in a dark place" when he committed these offences and expressed remorse.

The judge said Gillespie’s actions were "both deliberate and premeditated" and his intention was to adversely affect the relationship.

He said he did not "simply fire it in the air and make a noise".

Describing the whole thing as "a campaign of actions that took place over a period of some six weeks" the judge said that Gillespie had endangered the man, the woman, her family and others in the vicinity.

Gillespie was sentenced to a total of 12 years in prison with half to be served in custody and half on licence.

