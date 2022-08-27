By Deborah McAleese

A man has died following a boating incident off the coast of Carrickfergus.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 3.30pm on Saturday (27 August) afternoon.

Sources in the area told UTV that two people got into difficulty in the water. It is understood that one person made it to safety, but the other man died.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said an Emergency Crew was dispatched to the scene, alongside the Air Ambulance.

In a statement NIAS added: “Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene one patient was discharged at the scene.

“No-one was taken to hospital by ambulance”.