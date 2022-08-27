Play Brightcove video

Deborah McAleese presents UTV Live on Saturday 27 August 2022

BOATING TRAGEDY

A man has died following a boating incident off the coast of Carrickfergus.Emergency services were called to the scene at around 3.30pm on Saturday (27 August) afternoon.

Sources in the area told UTV that two people got into difficulty in the water. It is understood that one person made it to safety, but the other man died.

HIT-AND-RUN DEATH

A 23 year-old man who was knocked down in a hit and run in Ballycastle six days ago has died.

The PSNI said that Stefan Morrow from the Coleraine area was walking with a woman along the Moyarget Road on Sunday evening when they were both hit by a van. The driver drove away without stopping. Mr Morrow was taken to hospital but died from his injuries last night. A man in his 30s has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

POLICE OFFICER INJURED

A police officer has been injured after a car failed to stop for police in the Waterside area of Londonderry. The on duty officer had signalled to the driver of a BMW to stop but was struck on the leg when the driver sped off along Spencer Road shortly before 9am on Saturday morning. Police are still trying to locate the driver and the car.

BLACK SATURDAY

Royal Black Institution parades have been taking place across Northern Ireland - marking the end of the parading season. Around 17,000 members have taken part in the last Saturday demonstrations. Sovereign Grand master, the Reverend William Anderson, used the occasion to warn the government about unionist anger at the Northern Ireland protocol.

‘RACIALLY-MOTIVATED’ ASSAULT

Two teenagers have been assaulted in Bangor in what police are treating as a racially-motivated assault

The incident happened in the Castle Park area on around half past 5 yesterday evening.

A teenage boy and girl were taken to hospital for treatment to head injuries after a male assaulted them with a weapon in the park. Both were discharged after treatment.

FOYLE PRIDE

Today was the final day of the Foyle Pride festival.

Crowds marched through Derry as part of the annual parade that celebrates our LGBT + community. It's the first time the parade has taken place since 2019 due the Covid-19 pandemic.

GARDAI CENTENARY

An Garda Síochána has marked 100 years since policing duties were handed over from Britain.

Around 400 Gardai marched from The Gresham Hotel to Dublin Castle as they retraced the steps of the first Garda Commissioner Michael Staines and his force. They marched from the Hotel in O'Connell Street to the Castle via Dame Street a century ago.

IRISH PREMIERSHIP

Glentoran moved to the top of the Irish Premiership after a 3-nil win at Portadown on Friday night. They took advantage of Glenavon inflicting a first defeat of the season on Coleraine. The Lurgan Blues were 3-1 winners at the Showgrounds last night, while Larne beat Ballymena 3-nil. This afternoon Cliftonville came from behind to beat Dungannon 4-2, while Crusaders also overturned a deficit to win 2-1 at Newry. Champions Linfield are at Carrick tomorrow.

IRISH RUGBY

It was a disappointing day for Ireland's women’s rugby team.

They were beaten 29-10 by Japan meaning they draw their tour in the country 1-all. Tash Behan and Katie O'Dwyer got the Irish tries.