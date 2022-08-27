Two teenagers have been assaulted in Bangor in what police are treating as a racially-motivated assault.

The incident happened in the Castle Park area on Friday (26 August) around 5:30pm.

A teenage boy and girl were taken to hospital for treatment to head injuries after a male assaulted them with a weapon in the park. Both were discharged after treatment.

Chief Inspector David Gray said: "We are treating this as a racially-motivated attack, which was completely unprovoked. Hate crime has no place in society. It should be rejected and reviled by everyone. But to target two children in this way is particularly abhorrent. I would appeal to the public to contact us with any information that may help with our investigation.

"We are seeking to identify a male who is described as wearing a dark/navy hoodie with a lighter coloured hood and dusty work trousers, carrying a plastic bag who would have been in the area of Castle Park or Castle Park Road on Friday 26th August around 5.30pm.

"If you were in the area on Friday afternoon and noticed anyone who could match the above description, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1488 26/08/22."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.