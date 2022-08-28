A man has been arrested following a serious assault in Ballymagorry, Co Tyrone, police said.

The incident happened at a house in the Victoria Road area in the centre of the village at about 5am on Sunday.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital to be treated for slash wounds to his face.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Galbraith said: "A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

"He is currently assisting police with their inquiries."

Police are appealing for anyone with any information about the incident to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 483 28/08/22.