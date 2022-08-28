A man in his 20s has been arrested following reports of shots being fired at a licensed premises in Co Tyrone.

Police said the incident happened in the Main Street area of Ballygawley at about 2.30am on Sunday.

It was reported that two shots were fired, one in the air and another towards the window of the licensed premises.

Detective Inspector Bell said: "Our officers attended and are also investigating reports of an assault and attempted arson at this same address."

The man remains in police custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101.