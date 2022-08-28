Northern Ireland's Sunday headlines

Play Brightcove video

Deborah McAleese presents UTV Live on Sunday 28 August 2022

BOAT TRAGEDY

A 94 year-old man has died after a boat sank off the coast of Carrickfergus.

Jimmy Allen was sailing with a friend yesterday afternoon when their boat capsized. Despite a major rescue operation Mr Allen could not be saved.

His friend, who is in his 70s, was taken to safety. Members of East Belfast Yacht Club, where Mr Allen was a member for 30 years, said he will be greatly missed.

SHOTS FIRED

A man in his 20s has been arrested after shots were fired at a pub in County Tyrone.

The incident happened in the Main Street area of Ballygawley around 2:30am on Sunday. It was reported two shots were fired - one in the air and another towards the window of the premises. Police are also investigating reports of an assault and attempted arson at the same address.

ASSAULT

A man in his 30s has had to be treated in hospital for slash wounds to his face following an attack at a house in County Tyrone. The PSNI said the victim was attacked at around 5am this morning at the property on the Victoria Road in the village of Ballymagorry. A 43 year-old man has been arrested.

GIANT DREAMS

Dreams came true for a young Belfast Giants fan last night as he took to the ice at the SSE Arena.

13 year old Ethan McClean lives with a life limiting condition and recently lost power in his legs. He's losing mobility in his arms and has compiled a wish list of what he wants to do. Top of the list was playing for the Giants.

AULD LAMMAS FAIR

The Auld Lammas Fair has returned to Ballycastle for the first time since 2019.

Considered to be Ireland's oldest Fair, it is traditionally held on the last Monday and Tuesday in August, However, this year it has been extended into the weekend before. Crowds have flocked to the seaside town in County Antrim with key attractions including the heavy horse show and horse races on the beach.

BELFAST MELA

Northern Ireland's largest cultural diversity festival - Belfast Mela - reached its finale this afternoon at Botanic Gardens.

The event is the city's annual celebration of global cultures and staged a number of events over 8 days with a programme of world music, dance, food and art. Over 60-thousand people attended over the weekend.

IRISH PREMIERSHIP

After their last minute European heartache on Thursday, Linfield's miserable week has continued. They lost 2-1 at Carrick in the Irish Premiership. Andy Mitchell and Emmett McGuckin got the goals for Rangers.