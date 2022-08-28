Rory McIlroy has won the end of season PGA Tour Championship - and with it an $18million (£15m) prize.

It's a record third time the Northern Irishman golfer has lifted the FedEx Cup taking his winnings to around $43m (£36m). Only Tiger Woods has won the FedEx more than once.

The Holywood man finished on 21 under, one shot in front of Scottie Scheffler and Sung-Jae Im.

He had overturned a six-shot deficit in the final round to take the win at East Lake.

He started the week six shots behind - in the tournament's handicap ranking system - and had a dismal opening two holes going four over to put him 10 behind.

"What a week, what a day," Rory said.

He paid tribute to Scheffler who was leading the tournament heading into the final round.

"He is a hell of a competitor. He is an even better guy, it was an honour and a privilege to battle with him today and I am sure we will have many more.

"I told him we are one-all in Georgia this year. He got the Masters and I got this."

After the end of the year - and the controversy around the LIV Tour split - McIlroy said it was a proud moment for him but also for the PGA Tour.

"That was a spectacle today," he added, "two of the best players in the world going head to head for the biggest prize on the PGA Tour and I hope everyone at home enjoyed that."

Playing together in the final group, McIlroy and Scheffler both bogeyed the first and while Scheffler also dropped shots on the fourth and sixth, McIlroy birdied the third and made three more in succession from the fifth for a share of the lead.

Scheffler responded immediately with a birdie on the eighth and although McIlroy got back on level terms at the 12th, the Northern Irishman bogeyed the 14th after missing the green with his approach.

McIlroy was not about to throw in the towel though and holed from 30 feet for birdie on the 15th and saved par on the next after flying his second shot over the green from a fairway bunker.

The former world number one's chip was travelling at speed when it clattered into the pin and, after Scheffler made bogey from a greenside bunker, McIlroy holed from seven feet to take the lead for the first time.

A poor bunker shot on the par-five 18th cost Scheffler the chance to force a play-off and the Masters champion had to scramble for par to share second place with Im, who matched McIlroy's closing 66.

