A 22-year-old woman has been arrested as part of an investigation into the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a car in County Antrim on Sunday.

John Corr, 57, was struck by a vehicle on the Cushendall Road in Ballymena, shortly before 10:30pm.

In a statement, Detective Inspector Jack said: "We have arrested a 22-year-old woman on suspicion of a number of offences and she remains in police custody at this time.

"We have also recovered a grey BMW car we believe was involved for further examination.

“We would like to thank the public for their assistance to date in terms of eyewitness reports and we are particularly keen to hear from any other witnesses and to view any more footage taken in the area around that time.

"This could be dashcam, mobile, CCTV or doorbell camera footage.

“We can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 2134 28/08/22.”