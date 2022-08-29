Northern Ireland's largest cultural diversity festival reached its finale at Botanic Gardens yesterday.

The Belfast Mela is the city's annual celebration of global cultures and staged a number of events over eight days with a programme of world music, dance, food and art.

More than 60,000 people attended festival - and here are some of Sunday's best photos as the Mela came to a close...

Credit: Pacemaker

