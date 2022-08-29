Belfast Mela pictures as festival reaches its finale
Northern Ireland's largest cultural diversity festival reached its finale at Botanic Gardens yesterday.
The Belfast Mela is the city's annual celebration of global cultures and staged a number of events over eight days with a programme of world music, dance, food and art.
More than 60,000 people attended festival - and here are some of Sunday's best photos as the Mela came to a close...
