Two people have been taken to hospital following an incident at Lough Enagh, County Londonderry.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance service said it was called to the scene shortly before 6:30pm on Monday evening.

The air ambulance along with a rapid response paramedic, five emergency crews, one HART (Hazardous Area Response Team) crew and an ambulance officer were dispatched to the scene.

In a statement, the NIAS said: "This remains an ongoing incident as we work with partner agencies, including PSNI, NIFRS and Foyle Rescue, at the scene."It's understood both patients were taken to the Altnagelvin Area Hospital by ambulance.

Police have urged members of the public to avoid the area at this time.