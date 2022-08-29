Ballycastle was filled with crowds on Monday for the third day of the Ould Lammas Fair.

The County Antrim town welcomed the autumnal market, which will end on Tuesday, back to its streets for the first time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was last held in 2019.

A trip to the Ould Lammas Fair wouldn't be complete without a taste of yellaman or dulse Credit: Pacemaker

Packed with trading, bargaining, livestock and handmade crafts, families and friends gathered to take part in the fair which is traditionally held on the last Monday and Tuesday in August.

On Monday, horses were paraded through the streets of Ballycastle Credit: Pacemaker

Events took place across the weekend, including a beach horse race and a fireworks display.

Hundreds of people flocked to Ballycastle over the course of the bank holiday weekend Credit: Pacemaker

A big attraction of course was the taste of local delicacies such as honeycomb sweet yellaman and edible seawood - dulse.

