A man has been charged by detectives investigating a report of shots being fired in Co Tyrone.

The 20-year-old is charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition with intent to endanger life or property and assisting offenders.

He is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Monday morning.

Police said the incident happened in the Main Street area of Ballygawley at about 2.30am on Sunday.

It was reported that two shots were fired, one in the air and another towards the window of the licensed premises.

Detective Inspector Bell said: "Our officers attended and are also investigating reports of an assault and attempted arson at this same address."

The man remains in police custody.