A man was taken to hospital after being attacked outside a licensed premises in South Belfast.

Police are appealing for information following the assault in the Dublin Road area in the early hours of Sunday morning, 28 August.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "At approximately 12.20am, police received a report that a man had been approached by an unknown male outside a licensed premises in the area and was attacked.

"The victim was taken to hospital, where he received treatment for his injuries."

Police are seeking anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who may have any video footage that could assist police with enquiries, to get in touch on 101 quoting reference 53 of 28/08/22.The spokesperson added: "Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.ul/makeareport. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."