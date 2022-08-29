A man has been treated in hospital after being attacked by six men armed with knives and hammers, police say.

The incident happened in the Upper Movilla Street area of Newtownards yesterday, Sunday 28 August.Detective Sergeant Cargin said: “At approximately 2.20pm we received a report that a man had been assaulted outside a property by approximately six men armed with knives and hammers.

“The victim was taken to hospital where he received treatment for his injuries.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the assault or to anyone who may have footage that could assist with our enquiries, is asked to get in touch on 101 quoting reference 2248 of 28/08/22.”