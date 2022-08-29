Play Brightcove video

COST OF LIVING

There has been fresh calls for ministers to step in and protect workers from the cost of living crisis.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood says they deserve a cost of living wage uplift as inflation continues to soar.

His comments come as more public sector workers consider strike action in response to non existent pay offers.

CRASH

The Cushendall Road in Ballymena has since reopened following a serious crash yesterday evening.

Police attended the scene and the road was closed in both directions for some time overnight.

TOURISM

The Economy minister Gordon Lyons has announced work to boost Northern Ireland's tourism sector will recommence.

A strategy which was unveiled in 2019 had been paused as a result of the pandemic. Tourism NI says it aims to pave the way for regeneration that will set out a clear pathway for sustainable growth until 2030.

RORY MCILROY

Rory McIlroy became the first player to win the FedEx Cup three times after success in yesterday's PGA Tour Championship. He overturned a six-shot deficit in the final round of the competition. McIlroy takes home 18 million dollars in prize money.

OULD LAMMAS FAIR

And the Ould Lammas Fair has returned to Ballycastle for the first time since 2019. It's considered to be Ireland's oldest fair and the main events will be held today and tomorrow.