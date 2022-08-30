Play Brightcove video

By Eden Wilson

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council staff are due to join strike action after a 'breakdown' in talks between unions and the council.

Industrial action is due to begin on Tuesday 6 September.

"We do this as a last resort and we genuinely want to find a resolution. If the council can come to us with a resolution that averts industrial action, we are more than willing to sit down, talk and try to reach a resolution," said Unite Regional Officer, Kieran Ellison.

Workers, including bin refuse collectors, have been on strike for over two weeks in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon (ABC) council area.

UTV visited Lurgan, where bins are overflowing and rubbish is piling up on the streets.

Local menswear shop, J.R McMahon, said the waste problem is affecting footfall in the town centre.

"I had a customer in the shop yesterday who had never been to Lurgan before and she was totally appalled by the sight of this area," said the shop's assistant manager, Stephen Macfarlane.

"I hate the thought of what it's going to be like in two weeks' time. Even the lower carpark I'm seeing kids running around rubbish and even rodents ran past me in the carpark last night," added Stephen.

Three unions are joined in strike action, including Unite, GMB and NIPSA.

They say ABC Council has not put forward an acceptable pay offer.

"The majority of our members have worked for the council for a very long time. They take great pride in the job that they do, so obviously to be in this situation is not nice but they realise they have to do it.

"At the end of the day, the public's anger should be re-directed at the employer," said GMB Regional Officer, Alan Perry.

The council says two cost of living payments have been offered, as well as an extra day's holiday.

"Unions have yet to ballot their members on this offer. I know further discussions are taking place even tomorrow and out of that meeting I hope unions can take it to their members so that we can move towards ending this industrial action," said ABC Council Alderman Mark Baxter.

As talks between unions and councils continue, residents fear the waste problem will only get worse.

