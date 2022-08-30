Play Brightcove video

Members of the Pakistani community in Northern Ireland have been desperately trying to make contact with their families caught up in the catastrophic floods in the country.

Over 30 million people have been impacted, with the UN Secretary General warning that the country is facing "a monsoon on steroids."

Zahar Khan, lives in Belfast with his family, but has relatives in the north of Pakistan.

"Knowing my family could be a casualty at any given moment, there is always a fear if everyone is safe."

Mohammed Arshed is also deeply concerned about his relatives.

"It's very very worrying, there's no two ways about it, because to listen to someone you care so much for and love so much and to think they are now in a situation where it's difficult for them to get daily necessities is not easy."

Climate change is being blamed for the deluges, with South Asia being described as a "climate crisis hotspot".

Leaders at the Belfast Islamic Centre insist all of us must now take responsibility for rising temperatures.

Wasif Naeem is vice chair at the centre: "We're all contributing to it and we're not playing our parts individually and collectively. It's humanity we're talking about, so everyone needs to help everyone else."

Fundraising efforts have begun at the Belfast Islamic Centre as they try to contribute to the mammoth humanitarian effort.

