LOUGH TRAGEDY

Two teenagers have died after getting into difficulty at Lough Enagh in Co Londonderry.

Police say they were called to the scene to join other emergency services shortly before half past six yesterday evening.

One boy was recovered from the water but died in hospital. The other boy's body was recovered from the lough. Both were sixteen years old. Another boy was taken to hospital for treatment to non life-threatening injuries.

PSNI

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested as part of an investigation into a hit-and-run incident in Co Antrim.

John Corr, 57, was walking along the Cushendall Road when he was struck by a car on Sunday night. A grey BMW was also recovered for further examination.

STRIKE

Staff at BT and Openreach are set to hold their second two-day strike against real-term pay cuts today.

Members of the Communication Workers Union are taking to the picket lines due to an ongoing dispute over pay amid the cost of living crisis.

CHARITY

Northern Ireland's oldest charity is celebrating its birthday by releasing £270,000 pounds to help those in need and living in poverty.

Established nearly three centuries ago with the aim of helping struggling families, the Belfast Charitable Trust hopes the funds will deliver solutions to those in need.

OULD LAMMAS FAIR

Today marks the end of the Ould Lammas Fair in Ballycastle.

Thousands of people have made the journey to Ballycastle to experience the four-day long event. It's the first time the event has been held since 2019 due to the Covid pandemic.

