A book of condolence will be opened at Londonderry’s Guildhall later after two teenagers drowned while out swimming at Lough Enagh just outside the city.

It will also be available online for the public to pay their respects.

Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian both 16, died after entering Lough Enagh and getting into difficulty on Monday.

It is understood one boy got into trouble in the water and his friend went to help him.

The book will be opened by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Councillor Sandra Duffy.

“I hope that the book of condolence will give the families some comfort at this difficult time and would encourage people from across the city and district and beyond to sign the book and send messages of support to the families at this difficult time,” she said.

The book of condolence will be open for the public to sign from 4pm on Wednesday 31 August and from 9am to 5pm daily.

For those who cannot sign the book in person in the Guildhall they can sign it online on the council website.

