Play Brightcove video

Friends of the two teenage boys who drowned in Enagh Lough in Co Londonderry on Monday say their community has been devastated by the tragedy.

Mourners have been paying respects at a wake for the 16-year-old friends, Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian.

The teenagers were members of the local Keralan community which has settled in Northern Ireland from India.

"We're just all in a state of shock really," Blessy Biji told UTV. "It has left us broken. I don't think we'll ever be the same again.

"It's two tragedies at once."

Family friend Eliza Saji said: "I've known both of them since they were babies, they were like brothers to me, it's very heartbreaking."

The boys' funerals will take place on Friday morning, while a book of condolence has also been opened in the city.