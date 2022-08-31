The UK Covid-19 Inquiry has opened its investigation into the decisions made by the Northern Ireland Executive during the pandemic.

It's part of a UK wide review of decisions made by Boris Johnson's Government during the pandemic.

There will initially be a particular focus on early 2020 until the first lockdown was imposed in late March and the work will examine decisions taken by the Prime Minister and the Cabinet, as well as the advice from officials and experts.

The inquiry will then look at decisions taken throughout 2020 until February 2022.

It will also examine the actions of the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The inquiry has set the date for a preliminary hearing later this autumn and it has committed to hearing evidence from witnesses next summer.

Inquiry chairwoman Baroness Hallett said: "My team and I will establish what was understood about Covid-19 at the time, what information was available in each of the four UK nations and how and why key decisions were made, especially early in the pandemic.

"I will be taking evidence next year to build a full picture of the challenges faced by the Government and how it chose to confront them."