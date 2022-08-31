A man has been rescued by coastguard crews after he was run over by the track of a digger on an island in Co Fermanagh.

The incident happened on Monday evening, one mile north west of Share Discovery Village on Upper Lough Erne.

Carrybridge RNLI's inshore lifeboat was launched and the man was found with help from a member of the public.

He had suffered lower leg injuries and had to be carried by stretcher to a coastguard helicopter, before being airlifted to hospital.

Stephen Scott, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Carrybridge RNLI, said: ‘‘We were happy to be able to assist this casualty.

"The person made the correct decision to swiftly call for help and the multiagency coordination which followed worked exactly as is practiced for in these situations.

"We would wish the gentleman a speedy recovery from his injuries.

"If you see someone or something in trouble on the water or are in difficulties yourself the number to dial is: 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard."