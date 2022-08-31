A security alert following the discovery of a suspected WW2 grenade in the Bridge Street area of Portadown has ended.

The device was discovered by a member of the public on Tuesday, evening who had been fishing in the nearby River Bann.

Army bomb disposal experts attended the scene who confirmed it was a viable device. They carried out a controlled explosion on what was believed to be a WW2-type grenade.

Police put in place a number of cordons which have been lifted and roads have been reopened.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience while we were dealing with this incident,” police said in a statement.

