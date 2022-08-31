Play Brightcove video

While pub sales are getting back to pre-covid levels, the industry is warning many pub owners are struggling because of rising business costs.

As energy and raw material prices increase, industry leaders say pubs have reached a price ceiling and can't pass on more costs to customers .

It's a challenge for bar owners like Gavin Bates from Ryan's Bar in Belfast.

He says: "Cooking oils have tripled in a year, our gas has gone up 73% in a year. Our biggest cost has been the increase in electric.

"From July last year it was £1,600 and July this year it was £4,660. So it's nearly tripled, a massive increase for us."

Colin Neill from Hospitality Ulster has called for the government to intervene now.

"It worries me that there's no alarm bells ringing in government that they need to act," he says.

"Pub rates are based on their turnover so we need an alternation now. But on energy too, if we could get a capital grant to switch to solar panel battery storage that would help costs and be a move towards zero carbon."

Hospitality Ulster says average energy costs for pub owners have jumped from £700 in 2019 to almost £3,000 this year.

The industry is striving to recover from Covid-19 when it swallowed large value losses of £233m, according to data published in the CGA Reach survey.

This shows that consumer confidence is back and that pub sales are back to 85% of equivalent levels in 2019.

But the warning is that as the cost of living crisis hits home many pub owners are worried about breaking even this winter.