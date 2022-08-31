The famous front of the Bank Buildings in Belfast is now visible again to the public as Primark prepares to reopen its store there later in 2022.

The building was gutted by fire in August 2018, burning for three days.

Significant disruption was caused to traffic and footfall in the city centre following the fire, with the facade on the front of the building deemed unsafe and at risk of collapse.

As a result shipping containers were placed around the building, blocking a main bus route through the city between Royal Avenue and Donegal Place at the junction of Castle Place.

Pedestrian access was also limited, with shoppers funnelled through a narrow passage on the opposite pavement for many months.

Primark has said it is targeting a reopening date of the first week of November.

"The redevelopment project is part of Primark’s ongoing commitment to investment in Northern Ireland, which includes the re-opening of its Bank Buildings store," a statement from the company said.

"Since the devastating fire in August 2018, it has been Primark’s ambition to restore the iconic Bank Buildings original structure and re-open it as a flagship store in Belfast.

"It has been a complex redevelopment, spanning four years of retention, demolition and re-building the site, but works at this historic building are now finally nearing completion."

The company said the new store will be 76% bigger than the previous shop. It will include a new cafe and a nail bar.

The Bank Buildings in Belfast Credit: Press Eye

