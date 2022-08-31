Two people have been rescued from a house fire in south Belfast in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The fire service said the blaze, which gutted the home, was caused by an electric bike being left on charge.

Crews from Cadogan, Central and Springfield Stations attended and rescued the occupants who had been awoken by smoke detectors.

“Please make sure nothing is left charging overnight and unattended and make sure you have working smoke detectors,” the NIFRS said.

The inside of the house Credit: NIFRS

The inside of the house Credit: NIFRS

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.