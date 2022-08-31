Wrightbus has landed a major contract to supply almost 200 electric buses to First Bus in Great Britain.

The Ballymena company says it’s the largest zero emissions bus order outside of London.

Wrightbus will supply 193 buses in a contract worth £81m. The first buses are expected to hit the roads in March.

First Bus will invest £43m in the new vehicles and will be supported to complete the electric fleet project with a £38m grant from London's Department for Transport. First Bus has worked with five local authorities to secure the funding, which helps bridge the gap between the cost of a diesel bus compared to its electric. The order will provide buses for Leicester, York, Leeds, Norwich and Portsmouth.

Each regional project will be completed over the course of the next two years. It means that First Bus will have over 500 electric buses in operation as it aims to have an entirely zero emission fleet by 2035.

The new buses will be fully built in Northern Ireland at the Wrightbus facility in Ballymena. This latest partnership between First Bus and Wrightbus comes following the successful rollout of the world’s first double-decker hydrogen buses in Aberdeen in 2020. First Bus will also work with the Ballymena-based bus builder to help upskill current and new engineers.

First Bus UK, managing director, Janette Bell, said: "We are absolutely delighted to place our largest ever zero emission vehicle order and to do so with a UK manufacturer.

"Wrightbus have a really exciting product that we feel will enhance the customer experience at the same time as benefitting the environment.

“As leaders in sustainable mobility, we are fully aligned with the government’s ambitions for a net-zero carbon transport system, including zero-emission bus fleets. We will continue to work closely with central and Local Government across the UK to support the delivery of our shared decarbonisation ambitions and commitments.” Ben Werth, chief commercial cfficer at Wrightbus, added: "This is another significant deal for Wrightbus - the largest zero emissions bus order outside of London - and we are delighted to once again be partnering with First Bus in the drive to zero-emission public transport.

"First Bus, like us, is consistently on the forefront of new and exciting technology and at the forefront of zero- and low-emission travel. “All of the buses - the GB Kite Electroliner BEV and the StreetDeck Electroliner BEV, which is the world's most efficient double decker battery-electric bus - will be manufactured and assembled at our Ballymena factory, which means support for jobs in NI, and wider across the UK through our domestic supply chain. “2022 has been a remarkable year for Wrightbus so far, as this deal comes after our recent, historic deals with the National Transport Authority (NTA), Australia and Germany. This latest deal with First Bus strengthens the reputation we have forged in the zero-emission transport sector and will help play an important part in the UK’s ambitions for decarbonisation.”

