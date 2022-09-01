Police have arrested a 17-year-old following an assault on two members of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

While in custody, the boy attempted to assault a police officer and was further arrested for assault on police.

The PSNI were called to the Rossnagalliagh area of Londonderry at around 8:30pm on Wednesday 31 August following a request for assistance from the ambulance crew.

Police say on arrival they located an aggressive male and that ambulance staff reported they had been repeatedly assaulted while attempting to assess the male’s condition.

Inspector Moyne said: “The male remains in custody at this time, assisting with police enquiries.

“The emergency services work hard every day to serve our communities. Incidents such as this are unacceptable and should be condemned by all.

“Our investigation is continuing and we are keen that anyone who may have witnessed this matter contact us by calling 101, and quoting reference number 1865 of 31/08/22.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.