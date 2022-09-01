Skip to content

Blood cancer - what are the symptoms?

two tubes of blood

Blood Cancer UK says nearly half of people in Northern Ireland don’t know a single symptom of the disease.

That’s despite it being the third biggest cancer killer in the UK.

Blood cancer symptoms can be varied and often very vague. People can have just one or many of these before diagnosis – and in some cases, none at all:

  • Persistent and unexplained tiredness

  • Unexplained weight loss

  • Unexplained bruising and/or bleeding

  • Persistent infection

  • Breathlessness

  • Drenching night sweats

  • Lumps or swellings in the neck, head, groin or stomach

  • Bone/joint pain