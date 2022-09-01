Blood cancer - what are the symptoms?
Blood Cancer UK says nearly half of people in Northern Ireland don’t know a single symptom of the disease.
That’s despite it being the third biggest cancer killer in the UK.
Blood cancer symptoms can be varied and often very vague. People can have just one or many of these before diagnosis – and in some cases, none at all:
Persistent and unexplained tiredness
Unexplained weight loss
Unexplained bruising and/or bleeding
Persistent infection
Breathlessness
Drenching night sweats
Lumps or swellings in the neck, head, groin or stomach
Bone/joint pain