Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Ruven Simon's cousin Thomas Joshy speaks to UTV in the first interview given by the family:

The cousin of one of the victims of the Enagh Lough drowning tragedy has told UTV that the two boys were "always together."

Thomas Joshy was speaking to UTV at a vigil in memory of Ruven Simon and Joseph Sebastian who died at Enagh Lough.

In the first media interview given by the victim's families, Ruven Simon's cousin, Thomas Joshy told UTV about how Ruven and Joseph were close friends.

"We didn't expect anything like this to happen - he is a young boy with 16 years.

"We are so sad at the minute. We don't know what to say,

"They were close friends. They tried to spend their time with friends.

"Both of them were always together...both of them are together at the minute.

"I don't know how it happened exactly - we are just praying to the God," Thomas told UTV.

Basil Abraham also spoke to UTV, saying it was a big loss for the Keralan community and also the Derry community.

"The family moved here ten years before to Derry community to work here, to live here.

"One of the boys' mother is my colleague - I'm also one of the nurses at Altnagelvin," Basil said.

"I feel very happy that all the people are coming and supporting the family and seeing the crowdfunding and all the support and a lot of people showing their respect to the body," Basil told UTV.

WATCH: Basil Abraham speaks to UTV:

Play Brightcove video

Basil's cousin Minu also spoke to UTV, saying how the vigil meant a lot to the Keralan community.

"It means a lot - even though we are going through a hard time - we all are shattered and devastated because of this unexpected event.

"We are so thankful to the people who came here.

"It is so hard for everyone because even though I am here for a few years there are so many families who have been together since their birth," Minu

"Everyone considers them as their own family member.

WATCH: Minu Abraham speaks to UTV:

Play Brightcove video

Along with the family of the two victims, a number of local community organisations attended the vigil, including Martin McCartney from the Maydown Community Association.

"It's so tragic. We feel so much for the families and the young people who are traumatised by the whole thing. Will they ever get over the trauma?" Martin told UTV.

WATCH: Martin McCartney from the Maydown Community Association:

Play Brightcove video

"The whole of this city is grieving in solidarity with the family so this is why we're here tonight," Alex Duffy, the Chairperson of Strathfoyle Community Association told UTV.

WATCH: Alex Duffy, Chairperson of Strathfoyle Community Association:

Play Brightcove video

There have been calls to improve safety measures around the lough.

Foyle Search and Rescue (FSR) said there should be more warnings around how deep the water is, as well as guidance on what to do if you get into difficulty and better availability of life rings around the area.

WATCH: Stephen Twells from Foyle Search and Rescue speaks to UTV:

Play Brightcove video

Police are carrying out inquiries into the incident, but said they believe it was a tragic drowning incident.

Flowers have been left at the scene of the tragedy and a book of condolence was opened at the Guildhall in Derry on Wednesday afternoon.

WATCH: Gareth Wilkinson spoke to the the city's mayor Cllr Sandra Duffy:

Play Brightcove video

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.