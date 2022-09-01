A man has died after falling from a motorway bridge and being stuck by a passing a car, police have confirmed.

The incident happened on the M2 motorway near Ballymena in the early hours of Thursady morning.

Police are appealing for two drivers who stopped near the scene to come forwards to help with their enquiries.

The PSNI is also appealing for anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward.

The motorway was closed for a number of hours with police at the time saying there had been a “serious road traffic collision”.

The road was closed in both directions between the Larne Road roundabout and the turn-off off for Broughshane. The Crebilly Road was also closed between Orkney Drive and the Bog Road - the section of road that crosses the M2 on a fly-over.

