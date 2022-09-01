A man in his 80s has died following a crash between a bus and a van in Dungannon.

The collision happened shortly before 9:30 and involved an Ulsterbus vehicle and a silver Citroen Berlingo van.

The victim, who was believed to have been driving the van, received medical treatment but died at the scene.

The Moy Road in the town was closed for a time but has since reopened.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forwards and for anyone with dash cam footage to contact police.

The PSNI are also urging anyone who saw the van traveling between Armagh and the Moy Road to contact their Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101.

The fatal crash in Dungannon was one of two on Northern Ireland's roads on Thursday morning.

Earlier on Thursday morning, a man died after being hit by a car on the M2 motorway near Ballymena.

