The Moy Road in Dungannon has been closed in both directions following a serious collision on Thursday morning.

The road is shut from the Gortmerron Link Road to the Main Road into Moygashel.

There are no further details at this time.

Meanwhile, police remain at the scene of another serious crash on the M2 near Ballymena.

