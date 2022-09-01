Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Full report by Emma Patterson:

A diver who has witnessed the Titanic wreck says new 8K footage of the ship is "unbelievable."

Rory Golden says the footage of the Belfast built ship includes detail never seen before.

The 8K footage of the Titanic has been released by Oceangate Expeditions, a company which runs trips to see the shipwreck in the Atlantic Ocean.

The new footage was filmed to help scientists and maritime archaeologists record the rate of decay of the ship with new expeditions capturing footage to be compared year on year.

The footage of the Belfast built ship captures close-ups of the wreckage and decay, which shows details including a boiler which fell to the ocean's floor when the Titanic broke in two, and the name of the anchor maker on the portside anchor which Titanic diver and expert Rory Golden said he had never seen before.

Play Brightcove video

"I’ve been studying the wreck for decades and have completed multiple dives, and I can't recall seeing any other image showing this level of detail," Mr Golden said.

"It is exciting that, after so many years, we may have discovered a new detail that wasn’t as obvious with previous generations of camera technologies.”

"It's unbelievable the quality we're getting now."

Watch the world's first 8k footage of the Titanic wreckage

Footage was captured by divers and experts who guided the exploration aboard the OceanGate Expeditions-owned Titan Submersible, which the company say is the world's only five-person manned submersible capable of reaching 4,000 metres below sea level.

The green lights shown in the video were from a laser scaling system which was used to accurately determine the size of the objects the experts were looking at on a camera through the main viewport of the submersible.

The company says that the footage helps to access new details about the Titanic and support identification of species on and around the ship.

Scientists and archaeologists will now study the footage to assess the greater detail for new discoveries.

OceanGate Expeditions is already planning for the 2023 Titanic Expedition which will embark in May of 2023 to compare year-on-year change around the ship.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know