The Public Prosecution Service is to announce on Thursday afternoon if charges will be brought following the deaths of three teenagers at a hotel in Cookstown.

Three teenagers - Morgan Barnard, 17, Lauren Bullock, 17, and Connor Currie, 16 - died in the queue for the Cookstown venue on 17 March 2019 after a crush.

More than 600 people were in the queue or the car park area ahead of the disco.

In March 2022, a watchdog submitted a file to prosecutors following its investigation into the police response. It confirmed a file on five officers had been sent to the Public Prosecution Service.

The PPS have received two reports. One relates to Michael McElhatton, the owner of the Greenvale Hotel. The other relates to the conduct of the first officers who attended the scene.

The hotel's entertainment licence was renewed earlier this year.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.