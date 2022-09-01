The PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force has charged six men following an operation in the Glen Road area of West Belfast on Tuesday (16 August) night.

The men are aged 28, 36, 39, 42, 47 and 54 have been charged with conspiracy to rob.

All six are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (1 September) morning.

