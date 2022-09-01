Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Sir Jeffrey Donaldson speaking to reporters:

The DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has accused Sinn Fein of engaging in a summer of "poke a unionist in the eye".

"I'm not going to be poked in the eye by Sinn Fein, I will do what I believe is the right thing to do, I will stand by the word I gave to the people of Northern Ireland," he said, adding that Sinn Fein had not be listening.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was speaking after a meeting between party leaders and the head of the civil service Jayne Brady.

Following the meeting, Sinn Fein Finance Minister Conor Murphy said the ongoing absence of an Executive during the cost of living crisis was "unacceptable."

"We're facing into a situation where at the end of October, even in the caretaker capacity that we are now in, we will be out of that as ministers ... so effectively left in the midst of this crisis ... we'll be left with absolutely nobody at the wheel in this institution whatsoever. That's an unacceptable situation," he told reporters at Stormont Castle.

Mr Murphy said he challenged DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to "give some sense of when they intend to allow the rest of us to form an Executive".

"We can't get any sense of clarity in relation to that," he said.

"While people are facing into an enormous crisis, while bills are mounting, we are in a situation where we can't get any certainty from the British government in terms of an intervention and no certainty from the DUP in terms of reforming an Executive here which could take at least some decisions to try and mitigate some of the pressures that are building."

Explaining his party's position, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said "decisive action" needs to be taken on the Northern Ireland Protocol

"Our position is very clear on that, we sought a mandate for our position, we received a mandate for it and I stand by what we said.

"But, of course, we want to ensure that people who are really facing pressure at the moment because of the cost of living are able to get the support and help that they need."

He added that support will come from Westminster and that the new prime minister next week will announce further measures to support hard-pressed households across the UK.

