Arrest made after four men assault man in Strabane, striking him on the head with a metal object
Police have arrested a 31-year-old man following an assault in Strabane.
The PSNI say it was reported that a man was struck on the head with a metal object during an assault involving four males in Lisnafin Park around 9:40am on Thursday.
The victim was treated by ambulance crew.
During the incident, the windows of a car were also smashed.
A separate 31-year-old arrested at the scene has been released on bail pending further enquires.
