Police have arrested a 31-year-old man following an assault in Strabane.

The PSNI say it was reported that a man was struck on the head with a metal object during an assault involving four males in Lisnafin Park around 9:40am on Thursday.

The victim was treated by ambulance crew.

During the incident, the windows of a car were also smashed.

A separate 31-year-old arrested at the scene has been released on bail pending further enquires.

