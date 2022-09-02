The Belfast Giants have been defeated during their first Champions Hockey League game of the 2022 /23 season.

They fought hard against Oceláři Třinec at Werk Arena in Czechia but were beaten 0 - 4.

The Giants held off the Czech powerhouses with a 0 - 1 lead for the first two periods but two highlight reel goals and an empty-netter in the third sealed the deal for the opponents.

The Belfast side will return home on Sunday for their second game of the season against Swiss hockey club, HC Davos.