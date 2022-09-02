The playground of a nursery school in Lurgan has been destroyed due to a fire.

Posting on Facebook, DUP MP Carla Lockhart said a number of items of equipment had been burned at the Harrison Nursery School site on Friday evening.

An outdoor house, table and chair which was funded and donated by parents, local community and staff members fell victim to the blaze.

Ms Lockhart wrote on social media: "It was enjoyed every day by the little ones and the principal and staff are just devastated."

She appealed for anyone with information to come forward to police.

"CCTV footage is being looked at currently," she added.

"Everyone loves Harrison Nursery and I know that the community will rally round and rebuild this bigger and better."