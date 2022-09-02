A man has been arrested after four police officers were assaulted.

The incident happened on Thursday night in Bellanaleck in Co Fermanagh.

The PSNI received a report that a man in his 50s had been assaulted in the Mallard Heights area just after 820pm.

A 24-year-old man was identified as the suspect, but when police attempted to arrest him he became aggressive and grabbed an officer by the neck.

He was then arrested for assault on police and resisting arrest. Police said while in the vehicle he kicked a second officer and head-butted a third.

When the man arrived at custody he spat at a fourth officer.

All officers were able to continue with their duties.

